Monster Jam roars its way through Houston

HOUSTON - Monster Jam will be roaring its way through Houston this weekend.

The family-friendly, action-packed motorsports show packed with four-wheel racing, two-wheel skills and freestyle competitions will come to NRG Stadium Saturday.

According to a news release, Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

Now across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones, according to the release.

Fans also have the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers by purchasing a Pit Party pass that allows them early access to the event for photo opportunities and autographs.

WHEN:

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 7:00 p.m.

Pit Party Early Access starting at 1:30 p.m.

Pit Party from 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM*



WHERE:

NRG Stadium



TICKETS:

Tickets start at $15. Price does not include facility fee.

Pit Party Early Access and General Pit Party Passes are extra.

Tickets & Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at NRG Box Office at NRG Stadium.

