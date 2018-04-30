Evicted mom accused of abandoning 2 children in filthy, hot Houston apartment, records show

HOUSTON - A Houston mother is accused of abandoning her two infant children in her apartment after she was evicted from the complex.

Kerri Green, 22, is charged with two counts of abandoning a child.

Houston police claim in court records that the manager of the Yorkshire Apartment Complex entered the apartment on April 23 to make sure it was empty after Green was evicted in late March. During that check, the complex manager claims she found two children – a 2-year-old boy and a 10 month old baby girl – alone in a crib. The apartment was hot and filled with trash, according to court papers. The children were wrapped in blankets and had no access to food or water, records show.

A Houston police officer reported in court documents that the baby girl was found covered in vomit and mucus. The boy was not responsive and appeared to be starving and staring off into space, records indicate. The responding police officer said the 2-year-old malnourished boy was the same size as the 10-month-old girl.

Records show the complex manager said the children were listed on the apartment lease and that she has seen the children with Green.

Authorities say in court documents that Green did not return to the apartment and there were no calls to police about someone looking for the children.

The children were hospitalized. There's no word in court records about the kids' current condition.

A warrant is out for Green's arrest.



