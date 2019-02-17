Models needed: Quinceañera Expo gearing up to make dreams come true

HOUSTON - While you're getting ready for your daughter's quinceañera, your cousin's quinceañera or your own quinceañera, the Quinceañera Expo at George R. Brown will have you covered.

The event will be held from 12-5 p.m. Feb. 24 at 1001 Avenida De Las Americas in downtown Houston.

There will be four fashion shows that will consist of two quinceañera shows, according to the event page. With over 100 exhibitors you are sure to find what you're looking for.

For tickets, click here.

The organizer said models are needed for the Houston show.

If you know someone who is interested in modeling, call or text 210-781-6377.

Click here if you want to model Quinceañera dresses.

Click here if you want to model prom dresses.

Interested in becoming an exhibitor? Fill out this form and a kit about the expo will be sent to you by e-mail.