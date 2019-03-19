Missing woman last seen in Houston's East End

HOUSTON - Adelaide Evergreen, 21, was reported missing Sunday and was last seen in Houston's East End, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Investigators said Evergreen was last seen Wednesday near the intersection of Griggs Road and Lawndale Boulevard and is believed to have been wearing a black dress.

She is described as having a fair complexion and has straight, blonde hair to well below her shoulders. She also has a nose ring.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840, or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

