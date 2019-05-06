Missing Maleah Davis: This is how to report info in search for girl at center of Amber Alert

HOUSTON - The search for Maleah Davis continues following an Amber Alert Sunday.
Texas EquuSearch has joined the effort, and authorities are asking for information to help find the missing 4-year-old.
But how do you report information if you have a tip in the search? Authorities are asking for tips to be reported in one of four ways.
- Call 911 with your tip.
- Call Crime Stoppers with your information. The number is (713) 222-TIPS.
- Call the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600.
- Call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500. Read more about the Texas EquuSearch efforts.
