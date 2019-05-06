News

Missing Maleah Davis: This is how to report info in search for girl at center of Amber Alert

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Texas EquuSearch

Maleah Davis

HOUSTON - The search for Maleah Davis continues following an Amber Alert Sunday. 

Texas EquuSearch has joined the effort, and authorities are asking for information to help find the missing 4-year-old.

More Headlines

But how do you report information if you have a tip in the search? Authorities are asking for tips to be reported in one of four ways. 


 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.