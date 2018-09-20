Minute Maid Park is about to be transformed into golfer's dream

HOUSTON - Have you ever said to yourself that you could hit a golf ball from home plate into the Crawford Boxes?

Many of us have, and now, thanks to Stadiumlinks, you'll have a chance to take some swings in the Juice Box in November.

Stadiumlinks will transform Minute Maid Park into a one-of-a-kind golf experience Nov. 16-18.

The company is already taking reservations.

Hole distances will range from 70 yards to 150 yards.

Stadiumlinks provides a set of clubs that includes right-handed irons ranging from lob wedge to 6 iron, but you are free to bring your own clubs, as well.

The company advises groups to arrive at the stadium no later than 30 minutes before the tee time. Groups tee off every four minutes. For more information, click here.

Here is what is included in the VIP package

Access to VIP lounge with one complimentary food and beverage item

Access to private practice range

Bag of practice balls to be played on the range

Access to play from VIP tee box at all nine holes

Stadiumlinks-branded athletic T-shirt

