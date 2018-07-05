Miller Outdoor Theatre dazzles in 4th of July fireworks display despite rainy day

HOUSTON - Despite a rainy start, hundreds of people showed up to watch the fireworks display at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

The wet grass and mud were the only reminders of the soggy start. Many said that the clear night painted the perfect background for fireworks.

“It’s cool, comfortable, a nice breeze and a beautiful night," said Pattie Gauthier.

Francisco Martinez told KPRC that he changed his original plans for Independence Day because of Mother Nature.

“Oh man, it was so bad this morning," Martinez said. “We originally thought about going to Buffalo Bayou, but they canceled everything."

The fireworks went on as scheduled Wednesday at the theatre, but the rest of the events for Freedom Over Texas were canceled earlier in the day due to the weather. Martinez and other families said that they opted for something new this year and decided to attend the concert and fireworks show at the Miller Outdoor Theater.

“We came out for the kids and are having a lot of fun," he said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.