Check out JJ Watt's special new shoe that honors his grandfather and veterans

JJ Watt announced a new shoe in honor of his grandfather, a Korean War veteran on Nov. 10, 2019. Screengrab of shoe from Reebok.com.

HOUSTON - JJ Watt announced a new shoe on Twitter Sunday night with a special meaning for him and his family and with a special purpose.

Last year, in honor of Veterans Day, Watt released the Valor shoe that was designed with a Navy Seal. Proceeds from the shoe were donated to the Navy Seal Foundation. In a video onTwitter, Watt said the shoe sold out and was restocked three times.

In keeping with tradition, Watt announced a new shoe Sunday night, the "JJ III Valor Edition" to honor veterans and active-duty military servicemen. This shoe, however, has special, personal ties for him as well, he said in a Twitter video.

The black shoes with gray camo soles and insides were created to honor James Watt, JJ's grandfather, who was a Korean War veteran. The shoe has the Korean War stripes on the back and James' Watt's name, division and battalion stitched into the front.

"I grew up hearing his (grandfather's) stories about Pork Chop Hill and his time over in Korea, so I wanted to honor him," Watt said.

Watt also said 100% of his personal proceeds from the "JJ III Valor Edition" shoe will go to the Honor Flight Network, a non-profit organization that flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit military memorials and monuments. For every shoe bought on the Reebok website or at a Reebok retail store, the company says it will donate $5, up to $25,000, to the Honor Flight Network as well.

The shoe retails at $100 and went on sale on the Reebok website at midnight on Veterans Day.

Watch Watt's announcement below:

JJ III Valor Edition



Inspired by Grandpa Watt



All of my proceeds go to the Honor Flight which takes war veterans on a trip to D.C. to visit the monuments and brings them back home to a proper Welcome Home.



Available tonight at midnight.https://t.co/FfXs88iNQQ



Thank you 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YAAjinRTod — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 11, 2019

