HOUSTON - Police are looking for two men accused of robbing a Garda World armored van.

Sky 2 was over the scene at Pancho's Meat Market on Griggs near Landa.

Police said the robbers took the victim's weapon and money bag.

They drove away in a white extended cab truck with ladders on top.

There are no reports of injuries.

