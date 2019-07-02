Men pistol-whip woman, steal vehicle, lead police on wild chase, authorities say

Two people are in custody after police said they carjacked and pistol-whipped a woman before leading them on a chase across north Houston.

According to authorities, the carjacking happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Inwood Park Drive near West Little York Road in northwest Houston.

Police said a woman who had just come home from work was approached by two armed men who pistol-whipped her and stole her Jeep Cherokee.

The carjackers took off in the Jeep, but police were able to locate it and attempted to get the driver to stop, authorities said.

Officers said the driver refused to stop and ended up leading authorities on a 10-mile long chase that ended in northeast Houston on Breland Street near Sandra Street when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

The passenger was taken into custody immediately following the crash, but the driver fled on foot, police said.

After searching the area, the second person was bitten by a K9 officer, who found the carjacker hiding under a trailer in the area, officers said.

Police said the carjackers were both in possession of firearms, one of which was stolen. One of the men was out on bond for a capital murder charge out of Harris County and the other has two previous convictions for burglary, officers said.

During the chase, two HPD units crashed into each other and one was sent into a used car dealership, damaging at least four other vehicles, police said.

Police said no officers were injured during the chase or crash and the HPD vehicles were towed away.

The woman who was pistol-whipped sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

