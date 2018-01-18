Men accused of execution-style murders of Spring couple denied bond

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two of the three men charged with capital murder in the tying up and execution-style killing of a Spring couple were due in court Thursday.

Deputies arrested Erick Alfredo Peralta, 20, and half-brothers Aakiel Ricardo Kendrick, 21, and Khari Ty Kendrick, 23 on Wednesday.

Though Aakiel Kendrick and Peralata were not present for an early-morning court appearance on Thursday, prosecutors outlined the details of the attack.

VIDEO: Prosecutors outline details of Spring couple's execution-style killing

Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, were found shot to death inside their home at 16150 Glorietta Turn on Saturday.

Prosecutors said officers discovered the bodies after the couple's son called police when he couldn't get in contact with them and went to their home and found what looked like a break-in.

According to prosecutors, the son got into his parents home by climbing through a window. He found "cabinets were open and contents were strewn about," prosecutors said.

Deputies found the couple dead on the floor of master bedroom. Both were were bound by the hands and feet with gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

Investigators recovered video surveillance from the security entry building of the subdivision where the Lams lived. The video shows a black Lincoln Navigator with Texas license plates arrive at the subdivision gate and park on the street, prosecutors said. Two men can be seen in the video getting out of the SUV and crawling under the gate and into the development.

Investigators said the men had robbed another home in the area and they believe that's how the trio got the SUV.

Next, the victims' Toyota Camry is seen entering the security gate. Investigators said evidence shows that they were ambushed in the garage and forced into their home.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the intruders tied the couple up and shot them both in the head.

About four hours later, footage shows the victims' Porsche exiting the gate and a man with a black mask getting into the driver's seat of the Navigator, then the Navigator and the Porsche leave the neighborhood.

Gonzalez said the intruders later tied the couple up and shot them in the head.

Investigators said the video indicates that the Porsche came back to the neighborhood several times between Thursday night, when the Lams were killed, and when their bodies were found on Saturday evening.

“Very bizarre it doesn't happen, and for them to return multiple times, not once, not twice but up to six times is pretty bizarre,” Gonzalez said.

Prosecutors said a witness, who lives in the same apartment complex with two of the suspects, recognized the men from photos and called the sheriff's office.

The witness told investigators that on the night the Lams were killed, the men were wearing gloves and dressed in black when they left the apartment complex around 8 p.m. She said she saw the suspects at midnight unloading items from a 4-door Porsche and taking them into an apartment, persecutors said.

The Porsche was found abandoned Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

The witness identified a man who was helping unload the items from the Porsche in a lineup, prosecutors said.

In a search of the apartment, investigators found multiple items that were stolen from victims' home, prosecutors said.

Deputies arrested Aakiel Kendrick and Peralta outside the apartment on possession of marijuana and traffic violations.

Prosecutors said one of the men had jewelry that belonged to the Lams.

After being arrested, one of the men confessed to robbing and murdering the Lams, prosecutors said. He also told investigators who else was involved, according to prosecutors.

Investigators then determined that Peralta, Aakiel Kendrick and Khari Kendrick were the three men in the surveillance video.

A judge on Thursday found probable cause to deny bond for both Peralta and Aakiel Kendrick.

Khari Kendrick has not yet been before a judge.

Investigators said they believe the attack on the Lams was random and they were not targeted.

Deputies believe the three men are connected to other crimes and ask the public to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.