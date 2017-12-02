Meet the man who took his daughter out of school early for deer season

HOUSTON - It’s deer season in Texas, and one local hunter isn’t letting a simple thing like school get in the way of the time-honored tradition.

“I'm always in a good mood and I always want to make people smile,” Jeff Pavlock said.

Pavlock, who lives in Rosenberg, sees himself as just a small-town guy who likes to stay under the radar.

But he has a penchant for social media.

“I would always post a bunch of funny stuff on Facebook. I kept telling everybody: 'One day, I'm going to make it big,'” Pavlock said.

Mission accomplished!

When Pavlock took his 12-year-old daughter, Kinsley, out of school early this week to go deer hunting, what he wrote on the sheet at school has now gone viral.

“I put down headed to go put the smack down on a monster buck ... That's the way we do it here in Texas,” Pavlock said.

Since he posted it on Facebook, it’s been shared more than 60,000 times!

“I've got people from Canada and people messaging me from all over the United States, so I am just living in the moment and enjoying it. I just enjoy making people laugh. My wife is laughing. My whole family is laughing. We think it's hilarious. I never thought in my life it would blow up on Facebook,” Pavlock said.

Pavlock is sharing the spotlight with his daughter, who takes the sport of deer hunting very seriously.

“She's a hunting little bugger. She's made about nine hunts with me so far. We are just waiting on the big one to come out of the woods,” Pavlock said.

