Exposed bicyclist shot by woman after trying to enter her SE Houston home, police say

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor

A man was shot after exposing himself to at least one child in southeast Houston, according to police.

HOUSTON - A man was shot Tuesday after police said he was masturbating while riding a bicycle on a southeast Houston street, according to police.

Police said the man was riding his bike and masturbating around 5:15 p.m. near a home in the 6600 block of Cherrydale Drive, in Golfcrest.

A woman was taking out her trash and told the man to get away from her home, but police said the man followed her to the door.

The man attempted to enter the woman's house, police said.

The woman got a gun and fired a shot through the door, striking the man in the chest, according to police.

Police said the man was arrested last week for running around the same area naked.

The man's condition is not known at this time.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported that a child was exposed to the man, but police have updated that information and now say they are not sure if a child was exposed to the masturbating man.

