UPDATE: 4 dead, suspect kills self in mass shooting at Madden tourney in Jacksonville, sheriff says

Several people are dead, including gunman after a mass shooting Sunday at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville, according to our sister station.

WJXT.com reports that sources said four people are dead and at least 9 others injured at a game room at the Chicago Pizza.

*WARNING: Some viewers may find the video below disturbing*

AUDIO: Shooting at Madden Tournament caught on livestream

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted that one suspect is dead. Police said he died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. His identity has not been released.

Several ambulances, firefighters and police officers were at the scene and roads were being blocked off downtown near the Jacksonville Landing, according to WJXT.

VIDEO: Police scene after mass shooting at Madden Tournament

The sheriff's office is urging people to stay hidden until SWAT reaches them.

Officials said that the scene has been cleared and that there are no additional suspects.

The NFL released the following statement on Twitter:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy today in Jacksonville. Our hearts go out to all those affected.

"We are grateful for the first responders immediately on the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement."

EA Sports, which makes the Madden video games, tweeted the following statement, "We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage."

The company also tweeted, "This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved."

The Jacksonville Landing sent a statement to WJXT that read: “We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations.”

