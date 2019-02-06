Masked man robs armored car guard at gunpoint

HOUSTON - A suspect is on the run after robbing an armored car guard at gunpoint in west Houston.
The robbery happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Bank of America on Westheimer and Hayes.
The armored truck with two guards was servicing at ATM at the bank when a black car pulled up and a man wearing a hoodie, a mask and medical gloves pointed a gun at the female guard.
Authorities said the suspect told the guard, "Don't shoot."
The gunman grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the guard and took off.
The vehicle is described as a newer model, dark-colored Nissan sedan.
The guard was not injured.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.