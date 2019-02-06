Masked man robs armored car guard at gunpoint

A gunman is pictured in surveillance photos of an armored car robbery in west Houston on Feb. 6, 2019.

HOUSTON - A suspect is on the run after robbing an armored car guard at gunpoint in west Houston.

The robbery happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Bank of America on Westheimer and Hayes.

The armored truck with two guards was servicing at ATM at the bank when a black car pulled up and a man wearing a hoodie, a mask and medical gloves pointed a gun at the female guard.

Authorities said the suspect told the guard, "Don't shoot."

The gunman grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the guard and took off.

The vehicle is described as a newer model, dark-colored Nissan sedan.

The guard was not injured.

#BREAKING: A man with a gun robbed an armored truck carrier as she was servicing an ATM at Bank of America on Westheimer and Hayes in West Houston. He got away with an unknown amount of cash. The carrier was not hurt. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/agGYNUs2fF — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) February 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.