Masked man in wheelchair rolls up, shoots father outside 24 Hour Fitness in midtown, HPD says

HOUSTON - A masked man in a wheelchair rolled up behind a man and shot him Sunday outside a gym in midtown Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. outside a 24 Hour Fitness at 3701 Louisiana St.

Houston police said the man was placing his daughter in the back seat of his vehicle when he was shot by 27-year-old Joey Harper. Police said the father tackled Harper and knocked him out of the wheelchair; however, Harper wrestled away and escaped in his wheelchair, police said.

The 39-year-old father was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A witness saw Harper in the wheelchair and followed him to a business parking lot three blocks away, police said. Harper was attempting to leave in a friend's vehicle when officers arrested him, police said.

Police said Harper was still in possession of the mask and a pistol when they found him.

Harper is facing a charge of felon in possession of a weapon. Additional charges are likely forthcoming.

