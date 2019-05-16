MAP: These are the places people have searched for Maleah Davis

HOUSTON - The search for a missing 4-year-old Houston girl has grabbed the attention of the nation since her disappearance.

Maleah Davis was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather who told investigators that he, Maleah and Maleah’s younger brother were attacked the day before when he stopped to check a damaged tire in north Houston. He said he was knocked out during the attack and when he regained consciousness, he found himself in Sugar Land and realized both Maleah and the family’s car were gone.

Since then, crews have combed several locations in the Houston area in an effort to find the missing girl.

Here’s a map that shows how the search for Maleah has unfolded.

