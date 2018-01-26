Map details where Texas hate groups are in 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Hate groups are still active in every state in America in 2018.

According to a map on the Southern Poverty Law Center website, there are a total of 917 active hate groups in the country.

Of those active groups, 55 are in Texas, including several in the Houston area.

The hate groups range from neo-Nazi to black separatists.

55 Texas groups:

Faith and Heritage - White Nationalist (Killeen)

Daily Stormer - Neo-Nazi (Austin)

Israel United in Christ - Black Separatist (Austin)

Nation of Islam - Black Separatist (Austin)

Power of Prophecy - General Hate (Austin)

Southern National Congress - Neo-Confederate (Texas)

Atomwaffen Division - Neo-Nazi (San Antonio)

ACT for America - Anti-Muslim (San Antonio)

Israel United in Christ - Black Separatist (San Antonio)

CarolynYeager.net - Holocaust Denial (Kerrville)

Ku Klos Knights of the KKK - (Gatesville)

New Black Panther Party - Black Separatist (Tomball)

Israel United in Christ - Black Separatist (Houston)

Conservative Republicans of Texas - Anti-LGBT (Houston)

League of the South - Neo-Confederate (Conroe)

Stop the Islamization of the World - Anti-Muslim (Houston)

ACT for America - Anti-Muslim (Houston)

New Black Panther Party - Black Separatist (Houston)

Nation of Islam - Black Separatist (Houston)

American Freedom Party - White Nationalist (Granbury)

East Coast Knights of the True Invisible Empire - KKK (Venus)

League of the South - Neo-Confederate (Waxahachie)

Nation of Islam - Black Separatist (Fort Worth)

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - (Fort Worth)

Stedfast Baptist Church - Anti-LGBT (Fort Worth)

Bureau on American Islamic Relations - Anti-Muslim (Irving)

New Black Panther Party - Black Separatist (Dallas)

ACT for America - Anti-Muslim (Dallas)

Traditionalist Worker Party - White Nationalist (Dallas)

Daily Stormer - Neo-Nazi (Dallas)

Nation of Islam - Black Separatist (Dallas)

Israel United in Christ - Black Separatist (Dallas)

Probe Ministries - Anti-LGBT (Plano)

Israel School of Universal Practical Knowledge - Black Separatist (Texas)

United Klans of America - KKK (Texas)

Soldiers of Odin - Anti-Muslim (Texas)

Vinlanders Social Club - Racist Skinhead (Texas)

White Lives Matter - White Nationalist (Texas)

Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance - Neo-Nazi (Texas)

Ku Klos Knights of the KKK - (Texas)

National Socialist Movement - Neo-Nazi (Texas)

Aryan Renaissance Society - Neo-Nazi (Texas)

American Vanguard - White Nationalist (Texas)

Texas Rebel Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - (Quinlan)

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - (Flint)

Yahushua Dual Seed Christian Identity - Christian Identity (Livingston)

League of the South - Neo-Confederate (La Porte)

Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - (Gladewater)

ISD Records - Hate Music (Denison)

Daily Stormer - Neo-Nazi (Wichita Falls)

Israel United in Christ - Black Separatist (Corpus Christi)

United White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - (New Boston)

Nation of Islam - Black Separatist (Texarkana)

Repent Amarillo - General Hate (Amarillo)

Tom Brown Ministries - Anti-LGBT (El Paso)

What to know about hate groups in U.S., how they are defined

This list was compiled using hate group publications and websites, citizen and law enforcement reports, field sources and news reports. Groups that appear in the center of states represent statewide groups.

