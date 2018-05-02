Man's body found in back seat of partly submerged car in Hunting Bayou

GALENA PARK, Texas - A man was found dead Tuesday inside a car that was halfway submerged in a bayou near a Galena Park neighborhood.

Police said a group of kids were playing around 9 p.m. along Hunting Bayou on Duna Way near Strick when they saw the car surrounded by bushes and partly in the water.

Galena Park police found the body of a man in his 20s lying in the back seat.

The cause of the man’s death is under investigation.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.