Man with gunshot wound dies after crashing into car while driving with family in vehicle, police say

HOUSTON - A man identified as Rosendo Contreras, 27, was shot and killed Tuesday evening during a "transaction," police said.

Police said they were dispatched to a report of a crash and a shooting in the 1100 block of Maltby Street, near Avenue L in the Greater East End. When they arrived, they found Contreras dead inside the car.

The family was at an apartment in the area where an argument over a transaction took place, police said. Gunfire broke out and Contreras was shot.

Contreras, his wife and child got into his vehicle where Contreras crashed into a parked car and died, police said.

Investigators said a 16-year-old later showed up to a fire station and police said he had been shot in the same incident.

