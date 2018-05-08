Man takes legal action against truck company after wife hit, killed while bicycling

HOUSTON - An attorney has applied for a temporary restraining order against the owner of a dump truck that hit and killed a cyclist near Rice University last month.

Sudipta Roy, the cyclist, appeared to be at fault, Houston police initially said.

But the family attorney, Robert Kwok, said the evidence will show “the dump truck driver was negligent and did not obey the law.”

Roy grew up in India, where she met her husband, Ujjal Bhattacharjee. They married in 2013 and moved to Houston, where Bhattacharjee worked as a Rice University professor, and Roy was a nurse.

“We were happy,” Bhattacharjee said via Skype from India, where he recently delivered Roy’s body to her family. “We did everything together.”

Biking was second-nature to Roy, he said. She grew up riding in India, where a bike is the preferred mode of transportation.

The day of the crash, Bhattacharjee dropped Roy off at the library to study. Afterwards, she rode her bike on the sidewalk and into the crosswalk, where the back wheel of a dump truck caught her front tire, and crushed her.

“What Ms. Roy was looking at was a white crosswalk sign that said walk, that said it was safe to get into that crosswalk,” attorney Robert Kwok said. “And that’s precisely what she did on her bicycle.”

Kwok’s application for a restraining order was filed in Harris County District Court, and asks the court to restrain “E. Cruz Lazo Trucking from altering or destroying any tangible evidence” including the “black box event data recorder,” “documents, photographs, videos, maintenance records, cell phones records, dispatch records, trip logs, emails,” and the “driver’s cell phone.”

The application also asks the court to restrain the defendant from putting the dump truck involved in the crash back into use.

Kwok will hold a press conference with more information on Tuesday morning.

