Victim stumbles into restaurant after random shooting, officials say

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after someone randomly shot him in a parking lot.

"The whole community is in shock because Jimmy is loved by everyone in the community,” said Scott Cloderdants, who has known the victim for 29 years.

Jimmy Jordan, is recovering at Northwest Medical Center.

The Huffman man is well known in the community. He is a Little League board member, an umpire and coach.

“Jimmy is a down to earth person,” said Cloderdants. “Jimmy has not kids of his own, but he has many kids in the Huffman area and Greater Houston.

Jordan has raised goats and sheep in North Houston and is a big supporter of students in FFA.

"He raises livestock out here so it was kind of ironic for the nurse to say he's a tough old goat, he's a pretty tough old goat,” said David White, a friend of his.

Authorities are looking for two Hispanic male seen in a gold Honda with paper plates.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Labor Day deputies were dispatched to the Los Charros Tex-Mex Restaurant in the 11100 block of Bentley Street, around 9:50 a.m., after male a man victim stumbled into the business saying a Hispanic male shot him.

“He went over there to eat at one of his favorite breakfast places and was sitting in the parking lot talking to his sister and somebody came up and just tragically shot him,” said White.

“One male approached the victim, and an altercation occurred, with the male shooting the victim and fleeing. The male is in critical condition at a local hospital,” Said the Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

"I think it's really unsettling to think that this can happen to someone like Jimmy, it can happen to anybody,” said Benny Soileau a friend of Jordan’s and also the superintendent for Huffman ISD.

“I had the opportunity to meet him at the ballpark and he was umpiring and my son was playing and I was coaching and it was an absolute blessing to have someone like that welcome you to the community,” said Soileau who met Jordan about eight years ago.

"Find it in your heart, turn yourself in, it's a senseless shooting,” said White.

The two males are considered armed and dangerous. Authorities said surveillance video captured a picture of the car in the parking lot.

KRPC has put in a request to the sheriff’s office to see if this incident is connected to another case that happened around 9 a.m. on Labor Day.

Two men in a gold Honda were seen driving to a home on Little York and 59. One of the males out of the car pretending to ask for directions, then pulled out a gun in an attempt to rob the homeowner. The homeowner was able to run away and is OK.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Violent Crime Unit at 713-221-6000.

Friends and family of Jordan are asking for people to donate blood to the Northwest Medical Center.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.