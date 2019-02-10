Man shot to death while getting ready for party at Westbury home, HPD says

HOUSTON - A man was killed Saturday after he was shot in the head at a home in southwest Houston, according to Houston police.

Police said the man and his partner were in their room getting ready for a surprise party when the gun went off around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said initial reports were that the man killed himself, but investigators later determined the shooting to be a homicide.

"I think just because the nature of it being in the bedroom ... the male, where he is laying, it looked like a single gunshot wound, which might be seen as suicide, but again, we are trying to investigate all aspects to see what we have here," Detective Michael Barrow said.

Police said the couple, who were both in their mid 20s, was planning a party for a family member's birthday at the home in the 5700 block of West Airport Boulevard in Westbury.

