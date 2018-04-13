News

Man shot to death near north Houston business, HPD says

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - A man died after being shot in north Houston on Thursday, according to police.

The man was shot at a business in the 2600 block of Berry Road, near Jensen Drive, around 6:05 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

It is not known what caused the shooting.

Police said there are no suspects or leads at this time.

