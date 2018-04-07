News

12-year-old sought in connection with fatal shooting of man in east Harris County

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was killed in a shooting in east Harris County on Friday, according to authorities.

A 12-year-old is the suspected shooter, authorities said.

The man was shot in the 1100 block of Bayou Drive around 6:45 p.m.

He drove himself to a gas station near the intersection of the East Freeway and Magnolia Street, where he died.

The man's identity has not been released, but a relative of the victim was at the scene and provided some details about the shooting.

The relative said the victim went to pick up his oldest child when he was shot.

The man then drove to the gas station, where bystanders attempted to help him, but were unsuccessful.

