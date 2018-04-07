12-year-old sought in connection with fatal shooting of man in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was killed in a shooting in east Harris County on Friday, according to authorities.

A 12-year-old is the suspected shooter, authorities said.

The man was shot in the 1100 block of Bayou Drive around 6:45 p.m.

He drove himself to a gas station near the intersection of the East Freeway and Magnolia Street, where he died.

The man's identity has not been released, but a relative of the victim was at the scene and provided some details about the shooting.

The relative said the victim went to pick up his oldest child when he was shot.

The man then drove to the gas station, where bystanders attempted to help him, but were unsuccessful.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at a gas station at Magnolia St. & the North Fwy. The body of a man is on the ground (not pictured). No arrests yet. Will tweet more details as I get them. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/WEscBY9vZC — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) April 7, 2018

