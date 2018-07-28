Man shot, killed while attempting to help teen, officials say

A man was shot and killed after he attempted to assist a teenager who was being robbed, officials say.

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed while trying to save a 16-year-old from robbers in north Harris County.

Investigators said two men approached the teen and attempted to rob him at gunpoint while he was sitting in his driveway along West Hardy Road and Ranch View Trail, near the Hardy Toll Road.

Investigators said a 28-year-old neighbor saw what was happening and rushed to help the teen, but the men shot and killed him.

The teen wasn't hurt and the men got away, but investigators said they are hoping surveillance cameras on nearby homes will help find them.

Officials said the getaway car is described only as a dark-colored sedan.

VIDEO: Harris County Sheriff's Office gives update on deadly shooting involving a 'good Samaritan'

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.