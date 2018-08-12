Man shot, killed inside music studio is identified

Bullets struck a music studio in north Houston just before midnight Saturday, killing Jerry Carlton, according to Harris County deputies.

HOUSTON - A man was killed inside a music studio after a shooter or shooters fired gunshots from the street into the studio, Harris County deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Saturday at 8520 Sweetwater Lane. Investigators said the victim, Jerry Carlton, was shot in the chest.

Carlton was transported to Houston Northwest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harris County homicide at 713-274-9100

