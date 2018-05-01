Man shot, killed during police raid in League City, authorities say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A man was shot and killed by officers Tuesday during a raid at a home in League City, according to authorities.

The raid happened just before 5 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Morningside Drive.

According to League City police, the department’s Combined Agency Response Team was serving a search warrant at the home, when members of the team shot a man who was inside the home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No officers were injured, police said.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is procedure after this type of shooting, police said.

