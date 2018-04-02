Man shot in head when gun goes off in car, police say

KPRC

HOUSTON - A man was critically injured Sunday when a gun that was being played with fired in a car, shooting him in the head, police said.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Valero gas station at Almeda Road and Southmore Boulevard.

Houston police said three people were inside the car while the man and a woman were playing with two handguns.

The woman told police that she believed the weapons were unloaded, investigators said. One of the guns fired the shot while the woman was handling the gun, police said.

The woman, identified as Cassandra Damper, 25, was arrested after she tried to wipe off any gunshot residue that may have been on her hands, police said. She was charged with tampering or fabricating of evidence.

The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he is on life support, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said the case will be referred to the grand jury to see if any additional charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.