Man shot in head while trying to break up fight at southwest Houston apartments, police say

HOUSTON - A man was shot to death Friday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Police said the man in his 30s had just come home from work when heard a commotion outside his home at the Windsor Park Apartments in the 7900 block of Creekbend. He told his wife he was going to investigate, police said. Later, his wife heard gunshots and found her husband dead in the parking lot, according to police.

Investigator believe he might have been trying to break up a fight at the time of the shooting.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.