Man shot in head, another injured after shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in southeast Houston.

According to authorities. The shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. Saturday on Leonora Street near Glenview Drive.

Police said when they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Officials tried to perform CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in downtown to be treated for his injuries, officials said. His condition is unknown.

Investigators are working to learn more details about what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

