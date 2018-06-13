Man charged in fatal bulletproof vest shooting at party in Heights

HOUSTON - A man was arrested after police said he shot another man Sunday who had donned a bulletproof vest at a party.

Court records showed Jason Griffin, 39, was charged with manslaughter, felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of body armor, in connection with the deadly shooting.

Houston police said that about 1:30 a.m. as many as eight people were in a garage at a home near West 23rd and Rutland streets in The Heights.

Police said Daniel Jacob Barber put on a bulletproof vest and was later shot by Griffin, who fled the scene. Barber died from his injuries.

Griffin was arrested, but has been hospitalized for a medical issue, police said.

A report from the Texas Department of Public Safety showed Griffin’s rap sheet includes charges of driving while intoxicated, burglary, robbery and interference with an emergency request for assistance.

