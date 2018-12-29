Man shoots at would-be-robbers; 1 possible suspect injured, HCSO sheriff says

HOUSTON - A man shot at possible robbery suspects, injuring one, Saturday afternoon in Katy, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. at 3099 Fry Road.

In a tweet, Gonzalez said a man shot at three possible robbery suspects and one possible suspect was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Harris County deputies are investigating the scene.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a weapons disturbance at 3099 Fry Road. Preliminary information indicates that a male shot at three possible robbery suspects. One male transported to hospital with gunshot wounds, unknown condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/9DaeI17bLI — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 29, 2018

