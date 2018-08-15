Man reportedly seen on video exposing himself to girl arrested after KPRC2 report

Virgil Johnson, 59, is accused of exposing himself to a 7-year-old girl at a Value Dollar in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON - A man accused of exposing himself to a 7-year-old girl has been arrested and charged.

Police say 59-year-old Virgil Johnson was caught on surveillance camera last week at the Value Dollar Store on Lyons Avenue in northeast Houston.

WATCH: Surveillance video of man exposing himself to child in dollar store

Johnson got away following the incident, but after receiving a tip, police were able to identify and arrest him, according to court records. When the arresting officer located Johnson, he was "wearing the same skull cap he is wearing on the day of the incident from August 8th, 2018," according to court records.

He's due back in court Wednesday. Below is video of Johnson in probable cause court on Tuesday. He is charged with indecent exposure.

Court records indicate Johnson is on parole on a charge of aggravated assault of a child. It was also said in court that Johnson is an Army veteran and served for three years before he was honorably discharged.

WATCH: Virgil Johnson makes his preliminary court appearance

Johnson was already out on parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child until 2022.

He is currently being held without bond.

