Man seeks driver who damaged his only mode of transportation

HOUSTON - A man whose only mode of transportation is his bicycle asked for the public’s help Sunday to find the driver who damaged it in a hit-and-run crash last month.

Kent Adams works at a nonprofit, helping members of the community get back on their feet – something he’s not quite been able to do since his wife died two years ago. That was when he lost everything.

Adams said that on Super Bowl Sunday he was dealt another blow.

He said he was riding his bike across Fannin Street at Elgin Street when a gray Honda turned right and hit him. The crash knocked him to the ground and damaged his bike. The driver of the Honda sped away.

“I blew both of my knees out when I was in high school and in my 20s,” Adams said. “I have a degenerative disc disease in my spine, so it makes it very hard to walk and stand anywhere for a long period of time.”

Adams said he receives steroid shots every four months to help with the pain, but the bike makes getting around a lot easier.

“It’s very important to me,” Adams said.

Adams said he filed a police report, and he doesn’t make enough to cover the $100 it would cost to replace the bicycle.

