Man says father was run over before his body was found

HOUSTON - The son of a man whose body was found Wednesday at a north Harris County car wash said his father was run over before his body was discovered.

The discovery was made about 7:30 a.m. near the corner of Aldine Mail Route and JFK Boulevard.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that the man’s body was found inside an SUV and blood was found at the scene.

A 19-year-old at the scene said the man was his father. He said it appeared that his father had been run over and then dumped at the scene.

This story is developing.

