Man posing as tow truck driver steals man's SUV

HOUSTON - Houston police said they are looking for a man posing as a tow truck driver who stole at least one car in a neighborhood near Hermann Park.

Initially, Dave Lee thought his 2013 Range Rover might have been towed by mistake, as it was parked on the street in front of his house.

Then, neighbors showed Lee surveillance video of the crime, which shows a black, unmarked truck parked in front of the Rover.

“Obviously, it’s pretty upsetting,” Lee said. “You’re angry, but there’s not much you can do.”

Lee’s wife found old KPRC stories online about similar crimes in 2017. A brand-new white Cadillac Escalade was stolen from a River Oaks neighborhood by someone posing as a tow truck driver in April of that year.

A white Chevy Cruze was stolen the same way from the Third Ward. In both cases, surveillance video captured the crime.

“It’s such a bizarre situation, you know,” Lee said. “I’m hoping that if we can find the car, that’s great. But I’m hoping that we stop people like that just so it doesn't happen to other people.”

Inside the car were a few personal belongings, including a car seat for Lee’s newborn son, Caden. Lee hopes insurance will cover his losses.

If you recognize anything in the surveillance videos, please contact police.

