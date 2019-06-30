Couples' mudding trip ends with murder-suicide near Huffman, deputies say

HUFFMAN, Texas - A mudding trip with two couples ended with an argument and a murder-suicide near Huffman early Sunday, deputies said.

The shooting happened about 4:50 a.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Kennington Court.

Harris County deputies said it appears that a couple were visiting the other couple living in the neighborhood just north of Huffman to go mudding. They said an argument happened between the men in the couples during the trip.

Investigators said that when the couples arrived back in the neighborhood, one of the men shot and killed the other in a driveway of one of the homes, then ran back to his house a couple of doors down.

Deputies said that when they arrived at the scene, they were told where to locate the gunman. Deputies said that when they tried to confront the gunman, he shot and killed himself.

"When the deputies tried to make contact with that subject, they heard a gunshot inside the house," said Sgt. Ben Bell, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. "When they made entry into the house, they discovered the suspect deceased inside the house from an apparent gunshot wound."

The identities of the men were not immediately released.

Deputies said that because of the nature of the shooting, the incident is being investigated as an in-custody death.

