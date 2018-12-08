Man killed when car flips in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas - A man was killed Saturday when the car he was driving flipped in Cypress.

The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. at Barker Cypress Road and Highway 290.

Harris County deputies said it appears the driver, identified only as a 30-year-old man, was turning northbound on Barker Cypress Road during heavy rain and lost control. The vehicle hit a light pole before hitting a control box and flipping upside down.

The driver died at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said they are still determining if slick roads were the only cause of the crash.

