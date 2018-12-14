Man killed after car strikes tree in front yard of NE Houston home

HOUSTON - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Kashmere Gardens, according to Houston police.
Police said the man was killed when the car he was driving struck a tree near the intersection of Majestic and Collingsworth streets, in northeast Houston.
Sky 2 was over the scene and it showed that the car left the road, traveled through a front yard and struck a tree in between two homes.
It is not clear what caused the crash.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.