Man killed after car strikes tree in front yard of NE Houston home

A man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree in northeast Houston on Dec. 14, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Kashmere Gardens, according to Houston police.

Police said the man was killed when the car he was driving struck a tree near the intersection of Majestic and Collingsworth streets, in northeast Houston.

Sky 2 was over the scene and it showed that the car left the road, traveled through a front yard and struck a tree in between two homes.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

