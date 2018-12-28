Man injured while shooting back at home invaders, police say

A man is recovering after an attempted home invasion ended in a shootout, Dec. 27, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man is in the hospital and multiple gunmen are still at large after an attempted home invasion in west Houston, police said.

Officers said the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near Beverly Hill Street and Yorktown Street.

When authorities arrived, the tenant was no longer on the property. Shortly after, HPD got a call from Bellaire police saying a shooting victim had shown up at a Bellaire hospital, which is where police were finally able to talk to him.

Several men kicked in the door to his home, went inside and attempted to rob the man when, police said, the tenant grabbed his gun and began shooting at the gunmen.

According to authorities, this initiated a shootout between the gunmen and the tenant, and the tenant was hit once in the rear.

Police said the man either drove himself or was driven to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

It is unknown if any of the gunmen were hit. Police are still looking for any clues that could lead them to an arrest.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

