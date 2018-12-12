Man in his 20s found dead in street with multiple gunshot wounds, police say

A man believed to be in his 20s was found shot to death in the middle of the road, Dec. 12, 2018.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the middle of a road in southwest Houston.

According to a news release, the body of a man believed to be in his 20s was found around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Fairmont Street and Minetta Street.

Officers said the young man had been shot several times and died at the scene.

Police said there are no suspects or motives for the case, yet.

Authorities are looking for clues that could lead them to any information.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

