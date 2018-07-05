Man in 'dating relationship' with 11-year-old girl charged with sexual assault, investigators say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 19-year-old man is charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a child after investigators said he had sex with an 11-year-old girl.

The investigation started when Jose Daniel Hernandez attempted to check the girl out of school twice on May 21.

The girl told the principal at the school that she and her neighbor, Hernandez, had sex multiple times.

The girl told investigators that Hernandez knew how old she was and that they had been dating for about four months, according to court records.

The girl said the first time she had sex with Hernandez, she sneaked out of her house on Valentine's Day and met him.

Hernandez told investigators that he was in a "dating relationship" with the girl and he was aware of her age, court records read.

