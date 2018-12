A car is seen damaged after the driver hit a man trying to walk across State Highway 6 in Houston on Dec. 11, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man died Tuesday after he was hit by a car while trying to walk across a west Houston highway.

The crash was reported about 11:30 p.m. on State Highway 6 near West Bend Drive.

Harris County deputies said the driver who hit the man did not show any signs of impairment.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.