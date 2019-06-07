Man gunned down while sitting in his car, police say

A man is dead and a family is grieving after he was gunned down while sitting in his car parked in the driveway of their home in northeast Houston.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at a home on Ruston near Woodview Drive.

Police said the man had been sitting in his vehicle when he was approached and shot multiple times.

Family members who were inside the house at the time of the shooting told police they heard about five or six gunshots and when they rushed outside, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the family drove the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they are working to determine a motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



