Man found shot to death in parking garage at west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Tuesday in the parking garage of an apartment complex in west Houston.
According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found with a gunshot wound and an injury to his head just before 1 a.m. at a complex on Dairy Ashford Road near Memorial Drive.
The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
