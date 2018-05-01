Man found shot to death in parking garage at west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Tuesday in the parking garage of an apartment complex in west Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found with a gunshot wound and an injury to his head just before 1 a.m. at a complex on Dairy Ashford Road near Memorial Drive.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.



