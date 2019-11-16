Man found shot dead at apartment complex in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at an apartment complex in northeast Houston.

The fatal shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night near an apartment complex off City View Place and Benmar Drive. Police said they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

Police said the victim was half-clothed and did not have any pants on. Some of his wounds are consistent with being run over or dragged by a vehicle, investigators said.

Police said they're not sure if the shooting took place at the apartment complex or if the man was dumped there.

An investigation into the shooting death is ongoing.



