HOUSTON - A man was found dead Saturday in Brays Bayou in southeast Houston, police said.

The discovery was made at 12:16 p.m. in the 6200 block of Gulf Freeway.

Houston police said the man had likely drowned and that there were no signs of trauma on his body.

The victim's identity has not been released.

