HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was killed in a church parking lot Monday, according to authorities.

Harris County officials said the man was found dead in the parking lot at the West Campus of Second Baptist Church at 19449 Katy Freeway around 4 p.m.

A gun was found nearby, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

