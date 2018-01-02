Man firing gun from car in Snapchat video wanted in 2 robberies, deputies say

HOUSTON - A man who was seen last month firing a gun from a moving car in a video that was posted on Snapchat is also a suspect in two robberies at gas stations, deputies said.

Harris County deputies identified Mason Kirby Gray, 20, on Tuesday as the man who was featured in the video distributed by investigators last month. Deputies said they were not sure when the video was recorded but believe the shooting happened somewhere north of Interstate 10 and west of Beltway 8.

VIDEO: Man fires gun in Snapchat video in west Harris County

Investigators said Gray is also believed to be the person responsible for robbing two Valero gas stations at gunpoint on March 1, 2017.

Deputies said the first robbery happened about 12:45 a.m. at the Valero in the 2200 block of Fry Road. The second robbery happened later the same day at the Valero in the 22500 block of Franz Road.

Gray was described as white, 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Gray’s whereabouts was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

